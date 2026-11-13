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Camp Lejeune Barracks Overhaul Hits $2.6 Billion as Marines Get New Oversight Staff
By Quin Marlowe,10 days ago
Thousands of Marines at Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River are living in barracks that are either getting gutted, rebuilt, or watched more closely than ever, as the Marine Corps pours billions of dollars into fixing housing that's been showing its age. The latest update from Marine Corps Installations East shows crews have already completed roofing work on 24 buildings housing roughly 4,000 Marines, painting and flooring upgrades across 37 buildings serving about 8,000 more, and HVAC repairs in 32 buildings serving approximately 6,500 troops.