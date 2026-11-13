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Endangered Right Whale Mom Curlew Spotted With New Calf Off St. Augustine
By Nina Caldwell,11 days ago
A 16-year-old North Atlantic right whale named Curlew has turned up off the St. Augustine coast with a brand-new calf by her side, a sighting that landed roughly 11 nautical miles off St. Augustine Inlet on November 10. The pair showed up days before researchers were even scheduled to start looking for them, offering an early glimpse of a species so rare that every single birth gets tracked by name and catalog number.