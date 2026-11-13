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FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all flights
By CNN Newsource,11 days ago
By Jeff Simon and Nicki Brown, Isabel Rosales, Dalia Faheid, Tori B. Powell, Aleena Fayaz, Emma Tucker, Zachary Slater. All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said. The issue was caused by a temporary telecommunications outage, according to the FAA.