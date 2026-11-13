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Proposed federal change to SNAP puts more Oklahomans at risk of going hungry, advocates say
10 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans could be at higher risk of being food insecure if a proposed rule change to a federal food assistance program becomes reality, an advocate said. The proposal, posted Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would end a current practice that allows automatic eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, if they are meeting the requirements and receiving benefits from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, another federal aid program.
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