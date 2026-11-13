undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
$58 million isn’t much money, but the Red Sox are still taking a risk in signing Jake Bauers
By Dan Secatore,9 days ago
A few short hours ago, I wrote 1,100 words on whether Jake Bauers is a good fit for the Red Sox, ultimately deciding that he was not. I suppose I now have confirmation that Craig Breslow is not a regular reader, because he went and did the damn thing anyway, signing Bauers to a four-year deal worth $58 million. Because Bauers was extended the qualifying offer by the Brewers, the Sox will also forfeit a second round pick in the upcoming draft.