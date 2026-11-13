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City of Ogallala Celebrates Business Growth, $17 Million in New Housing Investments, and Expanded Private Investments
By Karli Ferry,11 days ago
The City of Ogallala (pop. 4,878) has earned recognition from the State of Nebraska as an Economic Development Certified Community, (EDCC), highlighting its commitment to business growth, more than $17 million in housing development projects, and expanded private investments. The Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Western Region Consultant Brittany Hardin recognized local leaders during the Ogallala City Council meeting and Keith County Area Development’s (KCAD) annual report presentation on Tuesday, November 10th. DED certified the city as an EDCC in 2007 and supported its program recertifications in 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2026. EDCC members may earn recertification in the program every five years.