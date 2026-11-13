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Nationwide Ground Stop forces cancellation and delay at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
By Lindsay StromThomas Payeur,11 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: United Airlines (Skywest) Flight OO6060 departed Chippewa Valley Regional Airport at 9:52 P.M. bound for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, nearly 7 and a half hours after it was scheduled to depart. Flight 006060’s original departure time before today’s nationwide ground stop, was 2:26 P.M.