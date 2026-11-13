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The Disease That Didn’t Show Up: 2026 Proves You Can’t Farm by the Rearview Mirror
By Rhonda Brooks,10 days ago
If there was one thing farmers learned from the 2026 growing season, it’s that Mother Nature rarely follows a script. After a devastating southern rust season in 2025, many corn growers entered this year on high alert. Moisture was abundant across much of the Midwest, temperatures remained warm, and conditions appeared favorable for another round of significant disease pressure. But that’s not exactly how things unfolded.