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PFW women’s basketball secures win over Valparaiso on Fitness Day
By Andy Newman,10 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball took down visiting Valparaiso 75-64 in front of a crowd of elementary students from FWCS on Fitness Day. The Dons hosted over 800 students from Fort Wayne Community Schools for the event. PFW student-athletes worked with the students on fitness related activities before the game’s early tip at 11 a.m.
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