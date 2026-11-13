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Two FFA Musicians Take Show Ring Grit to the Big Stage
By Jennifer Shike,11 days ago
Long before they stepped into the spotlight under the dome of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in front of tens of thousands of cheering FFA members, Tyse Buck and Landry Mabry knew what it felt like to perform under pressure. Their first arena wasn’t a concert stage—it was a shavings-lined show ring. At the National FFA Convention, the two junior swine exhibitors proved that the discipline, grit and humility forged in the pig barn translate seamlessly to center stage.