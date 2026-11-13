undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paid services like Acrobat and Google Drive look amateurish next to these free self-hostable apps
By Nimrah Chaudhry,10 days ago
You probably have a Google Drive account, an Adobe Acrobat subscription, and a growing collection of files scattered across different cloud services. It's convenient until you're paying monthly fees for storage, PDF editing, and features you only occasionally use. But what if you could take control of your files instead?
1