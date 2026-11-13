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Rocky Mount Hosts 47th The CIAA Volleyball Championship This Week
By Columns & Editorials,10 days ago
The road to a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) volleyball championship runs through Rocky Mount, as eight HBCU programs converge on the Rocky Mount Event Center for the 47th CIAA Volleyball Championship. The three-day tournament, running Monday through Wednesday, is bringing championship-level collegiate competition to downtown Rocky Mount while providing...