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5 new shows to watch this week across Netflix, Prime Video, and more (November 13-15)
By Dan Girolamo,11 days ago
Streaming services are beginning to ramp up their libraries ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. New movies hitting streaming this week include Heartland on Netflix and Being Heumann on Apple TV. Both services also have new shows premiering this week. Netflix's offering is a Y2K-inspired psychological thriller, while Apple TV's is a heist series.