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Gartner and Gilstrap in the Top 20 as Men's Cross Country Takes Sixth at NCAA Northeast Regionals
9 days ago
BETHPAGE, N.Y. — The Stony Brook men's cross country team kept its impressive season going on Friday as it took sixth place out of 41 squads in the NCAA Northeast Regional. This was the best finish among all CAA teams. Syracuse took the overall title with 49 points. On the individual side, Henry Gartner took 12th out of 273 runners in the 10K.