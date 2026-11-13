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Women's Cross Country Finishes Top 15 in NCAA Northeast Regional
9 days ago
BETHPAGE, N.Y. — The Stony Brook women's cross country team continued championship season on Friday as the Seawolves competed in the NCAA Northeast Regionals, taking 13th place out of 41 schools with 397 points. This was the best finish among all CAA teams that competed. Boston College took first place overall with 51 points. On the individual side, Shaylen Goslar was Stony Brook's top finisher in 51st place finish out of 282 runners in the 6k.