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BAE Systems Wins Navy Contract to Produce Virginia-Class Submarine Propulsors
By Edited By:,8 days ago
BAE Systems has secured a $138 million US Navy contract to manufacture propulsor assemblies for the Virginia-class submarine program. (Image credit: US Navy) BAE Systems is meeting the Navy’s production goal of two Virginia-class propulsor sets per year and has delivered major propulsor assemblies for every Virginia-class submarine to date.