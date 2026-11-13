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Cherry Capital passengers await updates as FAA nationwide ground stop halts flights
By Roxanne Werly,11 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Passengers at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City are waiting for any information on their flights after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop Friday. The advisory listed the ground stop’s event window as beginning at 4:53 p.m. ET Friday and running...