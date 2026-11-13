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Trailblazers XC Wraps Up Season With Pair of Top 25 Team Finishes at NCAA West Regional Championships
By Utah Tech Athletics Media Relations,9 days ago
(Sacramento, Calif. - Nov. 13, 2026) - The Trailblazer cross country teams closed out the season on Friday morning at the NCAA West Regional Championships with the men finishing 19th as a team and the women placing 24th at Arcade Creek XC Course at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex. The women...
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