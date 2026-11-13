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L3Harris FleetLink Passes US Navy Operational Testing on Arleigh Burke Destroyer
By Edited By:,7 days ago
The recent testing demonstrated how FleetLink enhances secure information exchange and advances the Navy’s vision for resilient, reliable communication across platforms through its latest NSA-certified cryptographic capability. (Image credit: L3Harris) FleetLink is a high-speed, modular communications solution that brings together L3Harris radios and waveforms to replace legacy communication systems...