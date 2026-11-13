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VEEM Wins First Australian Supplier Orders for Virginia Class Submarine Program
By Edited By:,8 days ago
Australian manufacturer VEEM has secured two purchase orders from HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding . (Image credit: VEEM) The orders have a combined value of approximately A$0.8 million and follow more than 12 months of qualification and audit to meet the requirements of the US submarine supply chain. AUSSQ is managed by H&B Defence, a joint venture between HII and Babcock, on behalf of HII Australia and the Australian Submarine Agency. It gives Australian businesses a direct pathway into the US and UK submarine supply chains. The cast parts will be produced in VEEM’s Canning Vale foundry, Australia’s largest non-ferrous foundry, which the Ministers toured during the visit, watching a live pour.