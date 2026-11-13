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The Highly Anticipated Studio Underd0g 04Series is Here with the Brand’s First Calendar Complication
By Cait Bazemore,10 days ago
Since the brand’s inception in 2021, Studio Underd0g has introduced three key lines into its catalog, aptly named the 01Series, 02Series, and 03Series. Today, we get the long-awaited next chapter, the 04Series, which debuts the brand’s first ever calendar complication thanks to a brand new movement developed in partnership with Seagull.