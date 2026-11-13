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The war of the giants ignites in France: Mbappé faces Dembélé, and Zidane in the line of fire
By Abdelmawgood Samir,11 days ago
Media reports have laid bare a turbulent atmosphere within the camp, with criticism raining down on Zinedine Zidane's selections, organisational problems and tension in his relationship with captain Kylian Mbappé. Talk of a dressing-room split has only sharpened the sense of crisis. One group is said to back Mbappé,...