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The full story behind the dispute! Salah sparks controversy with number 70, and FIFA keeps Hossam Hassan on top
By Magdy Obaid,11 days ago
Yet this image, which looked like a celebration from the Trabzonspor star, threw open the debate over the true tally of Egypt's top scorer. The Egyptian Football Association's records say 70. FIFA's records say 68. A special celebration for a historic number. Mohamed Salah marked his 70th international goal in...