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UVA remembers shooting victims and explores solutions to the nation's gun violence problem
By RADIO IQ,11 days ago
At mid-day, UVA called for a moment of silence in memory of Lavelle Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. They died after a fellow student opened fire on a bus returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C. This week, students like Adrian Kliets circulated on campus, asking people to sign a pledge against gun violence.