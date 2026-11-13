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UT Health Tyler to dedicate fifth floor expansion to orthopedics, women’s health
By Arthur Clayborn,11 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health Tyler will expand the orthopedic and women’s health services they offer to patients at its surgery center in Tyler Monday. The fifth floor of UT Health Tyler will be dedicated to orthopedics and medical care for female patients on Monday. Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Clark said with the expansion the hospital expects to perform around 7,000 surgeries in the surgical center every year and allow for up to 50 surgeries a day to be conducted.
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