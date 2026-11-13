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Convicted felon accused of throwing explosive at Mesa officer’s patrol car
By Brian Petersheim Jr.Micaela Marshall,9 days ago
MESA, AZ (AZFamily) — Court documents describe the moments a convicted felon reportedly threw an explosive device at a police officer’s patrol car in a Mesa neighborhood Thursday morning. Police arrested Christopher Byassee, 57, and Christopher Jones, 55, in connection with the incident that sent an officer to...
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