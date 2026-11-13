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Turf wars in medicine and the anesthesiologist’s next skill
By Amit Jain, MDDeepak Gupta, MDMohamed Ismaeil, MD,10 days ago
In this age of artificial intelligence, the relevance of each medical specialty is shifting and uncertain. From here on, medical specialists will have to weigh the relevance of:. Training and certification in their own specialties. Licensing and credentialing to practice and bill as experts in those specialties. The growing need...