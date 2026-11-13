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Michigan's unemployment system has changed. Here's what you need to know before filing a claim.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan,10 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has officially launched a new online unemployment system, replacing the old MiWAM and MARVIN platforms with a new system called MiUI. ABC12 spoke with Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Jason Palmer about what claimants need to know before getting started. "First off, this new system...