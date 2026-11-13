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Porto Rocha Unveils Almeida & Dale Brand Identity
10 days ago
Porto Rocha builds the Almeida & Dale brand identity on Diakritik AD, a custom typeface, and one strong blue for Brazil's biggest gallery. The blue arrives before anything else. Porto Rocha paints the gallery's new wordmark black on a single strong blue, and that blue becomes the system: cards, catalogues, fair posters, the facade. Almeida & Dale was founded in 1998 and, after its 2025 merger with Millan, became Latin America's largest gallery, with three locations in Brazil and a new São Paulo flagship opening in 2026. Yet the work never shouts about scale. It reads as one confident voice, and the artwork leads every layout.