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8 Years Later, Netflix’s Near-Perfect Political Thriller Is Still One of the Best Ever Made
By Giovana Gelhoren,11 days ago
From Hostage to The Diplomat, Netflix has slowly but surely established itself as the go-to platform for well-done and fast-paced political thrillers. The Diplomat, for instance, hit the jackpot for the streaming giant, reaching not only unprecedented views as it gets renewed for a fifth season, but critical acclaim too, including 10 Primetime Emmy nominations and one recent win for Allison Janney in 2026 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.