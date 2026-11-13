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Acura’s new limited edition pays tribute to the Integra Type R
9 days ago
Acura is taking it back to the late ’90s with the upcoming 2027 Integra Type S Heritage Edition. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the U.S. debut of the “DC2” Integra Type R, the sporty four-door is finished in an exclusive Blazing Phoenix Yellow paint, an evolution of the Phoenix Yellow offered on the 2000 Type R. It is also the first time an Integra has been offered in yellow since the 2001 Integra Type R.