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Oklahoma State Wrestling Plans $20M Stillwater Facility Named for Legend John Smith
By Lucas Warren,11 days ago
Gallagher-Iba Arena — Groundbreaking Site for Wrestling Facility. Oklahoma State University is moving forward with plans to build a $20 million wrestling training facility named for former Cowboys coach John Smith, with more than $13.8 million already committed through private donations. The proposed John W. Smith Wrestling Training Facility would rise on the north side of the OSU Athletics Center in Stillwater, giving the nation's most decorated wrestling program a dedicated new home to train in.
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