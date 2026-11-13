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Maryland Department of Human Services and House Speaker Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk Host First Child Welfare Legislative Summit in Annapolis
11 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD — On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Human Services partnered with House Speaker Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk and Casey Family Programs to host the first-ever Child Welfare Legislative Summit. The event brought together practitioners, policymakers, service providers, and advocates to highlight the evidence-based practices that serve as the foundation for Maryland’s child welfare reform agenda and the shared responsibility to sustain progress in serving Maryland’s young people.
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