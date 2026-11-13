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U.S. Lamb Trade Case Advances Despite Split ITC Vote
10 days ago
The American Sheep Industry Association is one step closer to securing trade relief for U.S. sheep producers. Following more than a year of advocacy, the U.S. International Trade Commission has issued a split three-to-three decision in its investigation into the impact of imported lamb on American sheep producers. The decision moves the case into the remedy phase, with recommendations heading to President Donald Trump, who will ultimately decide whether to impose trade protections aimed at helping American sheep producers compete with lower-priced imports.