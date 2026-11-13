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Rudolph Lands Back in Atlanta With Puppet Workshops Through Dec. 27
By Chris Allen Thompson,10 days ago
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is back on stage in Atlanta, and this time he's bringing a whole museum's worth of holiday mischief with him. The Center for Puppetry Arts has welcomed the beloved reindeer back for a run that continues through December 27, pairing the stage show with a seasonal exhibition built around a scavenger hunt through its galleries.