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Flights at Flint Bishop International Airport delayed during nationwide ground stop
By Mid-Michigan NOW,11 days ago
FLINT, Mich. — Flights at Flint Bishop International Airport are grounded until further notice. The ground stop was enacted by the FAA after they experienced, "communications problems at regional air traffic control centers." Three departures that were scheduled to take off Friday night in Flint have been indefinitely delayed.