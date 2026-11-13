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Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green addresses potential future in Rhode Island
By NBC 10 NEWS,11 days ago
What did Gov.-elect Helena Foulkes say about the new commissioner?. What is the current status of Providence schools under local control?. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green addresses her potential future in Rhode Island after Gov.-elect Helena Foulkes said she would seek a new commissioner. Infante-Green also talks about the status...
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