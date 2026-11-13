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Vermont State Police asking for information on vehicle thefts, break-ins
By Stephanie Ryan,11 days ago
ARLINGTON, Vt. (WRGB) — Vermont State Police are asking the public for information on multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts in Arlington. At about 2 a.m. Thursday, Troopers recovered a vehicle stolen from Old Mill Rd in Arlington. Vermont State Police received subsequent reports of multiple vehicles being entered and stolen from in the area of East Arlington Rd, VT Route 7A, and Old Mill Rd, in Arlington. These break-ins occurred sometime between 2200 hours on November 11 and 0100 hours on November 12.
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