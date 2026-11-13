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Loyola Maryland Falls to Towson 90-60 in 410 Invitational Opener Despite 20 Points From Leo Ricketts
By Brian Hradsky,11 days ago
Loyola Maryland Falls to Towson 90-60 in 410 Invitational Opener Despite 20 Points From Leo Ricketts. TOWSON, Md. — Towson defeated Loyola Maryland 90-60 Thursday night, November 12, at SECU Arena in the opening round of the 410 Invitational powered by Under Armour. The Tigers used a decisive first-half scoring run and an efficient offensive performance to pull away from their Baltimore-area rivals. Loyola’s Leo Ricketts scored a team-high 20 points, while D’Andre Harrison contributed a career-high 14. However, Towson’s Ben Roseborough led all scorers with 24 points as the Tigers improved to 2-2 and dropped the Greyhounds to 1-3.