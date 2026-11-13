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Buford Lands 300-Unit Luxury Complex as Atlanta Apartment Construction Slows
By Bella Cruz,11 days ago
Source: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York / Wikimedia Commons. A 10-acre site at the northeast corner of Buford Drive and Laurel Crossing Parkway in Buford is now home to Autry at Tulip Grove, a 300-unit luxury apartment community that developer Thompson Thrift says it expects to welcome its first residents to in January 2027. The project is moving forward at a moment when apartment builders across metro Atlanta are doing the opposite, pulling back sharply as elevated vacancy and higher capital costs make new projects harder to pencil out.
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