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[UPDATE: FAA Ground Stop Lifted] FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop Affecting North Coast Airline Departures
By Kym Kemp,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop this afternoon, Friday, Nov. 13, after a communications problem affected air traffic control centers across the country. The order applies to scheduled airline departures from California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) in McKinleyville and Del Norte County Regional Airport (CEC) in Crescent City.
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