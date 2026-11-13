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Fernbank's Winter Wonderland Returns With Trees From Ghana to Ukraine
By Bella Cruz,10 days ago
Dozens of decorated trees and display cases celebrating holidays, traditions and celebrations from around the globe have returned to Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta, marking the 17th year of the Winter Wonderland exhibition. The display runs November 21, 2026 through January 10, 2027, filling two floors of the museum with stories tied to places including Argentina, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine.