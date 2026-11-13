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Mableton Man Jailed After Feds Find 60 Pounds of Fentanyl in Austell Shed
By Chris Allen Thompson,10 days ago
A 32-year-old Mableton man is now in federal custody after agents say they pulled 26 individually wrapped bricks of fentanyl, weighing nearly 60 pounds combined, out of a backyard shed in Austell. Michael Antonio Cruz was arraigned Thursday in Atlanta federal court, where a judge ordered him detained in U.S. Marshals Service custody pending further proceedings.
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