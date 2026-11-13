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Clayton County Jury Awards Family $2 Million After Toddler's Leg Snapped at Atlanta Daycare
By Chris Allen Thompson,11 days ago
A Clayton County jury has awarded a family $2 million after their 13-month-old son suffered a fractured femur while in the care of Raven's Learning Haven Daycare Center in Atlanta back in January 2023. The boy sustained a nondisplaced spiral fracture of his femur, an injury that upended daily life for a family that had trusted the center with their infant son's safety.
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