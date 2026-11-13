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Blizzard responds to disappointed Overwatch fans after new hero reveal
11 days ago
Blizzard Entertainment is about to make good on the promise of delivering 10 new heroes to Overwatch in 2026, with the final addition arriving in December. The 10th new hero coming to Overwatch in 2026 is an Omnic detective named Hudson, and he'll arrive alongside the launch of season 6. Hudson was officially revealed on Thursday, but many Overwatch fans aren't pleased with a key aspect of his character.