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Proposed Costco Would Anchor Sprawling 10-Store Shopping Center on Congested, Wooded Palm Coast Parkway
By Pierre Tristam,11 days ago
A 160,000-square-foot Costco anchoring an enormous, 278,000-square-foot shopping center of 10 stores–retail, grocery, drive-throughs, fine dining–and 1,066 parking spaces is being proposed for the 31 acres of woods and some of the last remaining canopy in Palm Coast along the eastbound stretch of Palm Coast Parkway, from just east of Florida Park Drive to Club House Drive.
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