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Middletown withdraws court petition challenging football team's disqualification
By Spectrum News Staff,10 days ago
After a hearing held Friday in Orange County Supreme Court, the Enlarged City School District of Middletown withdrew its application and petition to have its varsity football team reinstated in Saturday's Section 9 championship game. Both district and Section 9 officials from the New York State Public High School Athletic...
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