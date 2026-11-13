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Charleston International sees delays & cancelations as FAA orders nationwide ground stop
By Ian Kayanja,11 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Flights in and out of the greater Charleston area are experiencing delays and cancelations after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, directing airports to hold departing traffic because of “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns. In a statement released...
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