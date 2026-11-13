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Union County sheriff warns residents about phone scam impersonating officers
By Kaiden Keitt,11 days ago
The Union County sheriff's office is warning residents to be on guard for a phone scam in which callers pose as sheriff's officers and demand money. Scammers call people saying they owe money for issues such as missed jury duty. In some cases, callers are using the names of current and retired sheriff officers to make the calls appear legitimate.