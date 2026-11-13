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FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Communication Disruption
By Attraction Insight Staff,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an unprecedented nationwide ground stop on Friday, halting flights across the United States. The FAA cited extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns in announcing the ground stop, instructing airlines to keep all departing aircraft grounded until further notice. In an update on social media, the...